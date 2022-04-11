NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton Police Department (NPD) announced on Facebook Monday that they have welcomed a new K-9 unit.

Officer Austin Sontag and his new K-9 partner Kilo. (Courtesy: Newton PD)

Two-year-old Kilo, a Belgian Malinois imported from the Netherlands, has been partnered with Officer Austin Sontag.

According to the NPD, the two have just completed five weeks of training together.

Kilo and Officer Sontag received their initial training and certification from Hill Country Dog Center in Pipe Creek, Texas.

The post states Kilo has been trained in narcotics detection, tracking, evidence recovery and patrol functions, which include building searches, area searches and suspect apprehension.

“Welcome to Newton, Kilo!” said the NPD.