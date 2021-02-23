Newton police: Procession on Friday to honor Sgt. Minkevitch

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newton Police Department announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that the family of recently deceased Sgt. Levi Minkevitch would like to provide the community an opportunity to pay their respects by lining the processional route during Levi’s final patrol.

Levi Minkevitch, a sergeant with the Newton Police Department, died in an ATV crash last Wednesday in Harvey County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, he was driving his 2014 Can-Am ATV in the ditch approximately half miles east of Harvest Hill road on Dutch Ave. He attempted to jump the ditch into an adjacent field, but lost control, and rolled the ATV into the creek. Minkevitch was transported to Newton Medical Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Newton Police shared on its Facebook page, “The procession will begin near SE 14th and Kansas at approximately 11:45 AM on Friday, Feb. 26. The procession will continue north to N. Main and then east on East Broadway. Community members are invited to line the procession route to show support to Levi, his family, and the law enforcement community.

The Newton Police Department and the entire law enforcement community are sincerely appreciative of the heartfelt support provided by our community. Levi was the strength of our department in so many ways, and it is obvious by the outpouring of affection and support that he similarly impacted so many in our community. Our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers are continually extended to Levi’s family and friends.”

Newton police shared a memorial account has been set up at Intrust Bank for the family of Sergeant Levi Minkevitch.

Donations can be sent to:

Sergeant Levi Minkevitch Memorial Fund

Intrust Bank

128 E Broadway

Newton, KS, 67114

Donations may be mailed to the above address or deposited directly at any Intrust Bank. All funds will be used to support the family. Also, the family would welcome donations in Levi’s name to Safehope in Newton.