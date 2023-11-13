NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning.

The police department said the crash happened at the roundabout at Broadway and I-135 around 11 a.m.

A semi was northbound on the access road between First Street and Broadway and had stopped at the roundabout when it was rear-ended by a Stanley Steemer cleaning van, police say. A passenger in the van was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither driver had any apparent injuries.

Erin McDaniel, communications director for the City of Newton, said speed is believed to be a factor.

McDaniel said the Kansas Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation because commercial vehicles were involved. The victim hasn’t been identified.

The interchange remains closed as the investigation continues.