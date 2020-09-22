Newton police looking for missing woman

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newton Police Department is searching for a 78-year-old missing woman.

Police say the family of Dennes Gronau is concerned for her welfare. She was last seen walking east in the 600 block of West 5th St. at about 12:45.

Dennes is 5 feet 5 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black lightweight jacket, black jeans and was carrying a black purse. She does have dementia, and her family is worried she may not know where she is. If you see her, please call 911.

