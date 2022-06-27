NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton police are telling area residents to be aware of fake Facebook postings that warn about criminals being on the loose.

(Courtesy: Newton Police Department)

The Newton Police Department says the original poster profiles are from Zimbabwe and adds that you’ll find the same post in community groups across the country by searching the post’s text.

The department said if you see posts like these, consider the source. The department knows that many people share them, creating panic and fear.

The department said feel free to contact them for confirmation on questionable posts.