NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Newton Public Schools (NPS) canceled classes for Thursday, March 30. They are expecting to resume on Friday, March 31.

USD 373 canceled classes Wednesday, March 29, due to what the district is saying is a “network security incident.”

According to NPS Director of Communication Carly Stavola, the Newton School District detected a network security incident Tuesday that is affecting certain systems within its network environment.

“We immediately shut down affected systems and secured the network, and have engaged third-party forensic specialists to investigate the extent of the activity. Law enforcement has also been notified,” Stavola said.

An investigation is being conducted and is in its early stages.

“During this time, there may be a disruption to certain online college resources, and we are working to mitigate any delays or interruptions,” Stavola said.

All scheduled extracurricular athletic games and activities will continue as planned.

NRC Clubhouse is providing Latchkey all day. NPS asks you to please contact them for information.

Newton Public Schools will be providing lunch to students who want it via sack lunch. Pickup will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Newton High School. Students’ accounts will be charged as normal.

NPS says they appreciate your understanding as they work to recover from the incident.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.