NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A misunderstanding by students caused the Newton Police Department (NPD) to respond to Chisholm Middle School for reports of an active shooter on Wednesday.

NPD says around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the school was running an active shooter training drill for the staff, and all students were thought to be out of the building.

According to police, a group of students who were still in the building heard the announcement on the PA system, but did not hear the word “drill.”

The students then hid in a bathroom and called 911.

NPD says that Newton officers arrived almost immediately, as well as law enforcement “from around the county.”

“This was a very scary situation for those students,” NPD’s Facebook post reads. “But thankfully they were not in danger. Drills are an important part of preparing for emergencies to keep students and staff safe, and this was an unfortunate misunderstanding.