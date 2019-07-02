Newton street buckles from heat, humidity

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A road in the city of Newton is buckled and broken after a significant shift in weather, city officials say.

The city is being forced to make emergency road repairs to South Spencer Road. The city says the concrete pavement buckled Saturday night.

When KSN asked how this happened, officials said the combination of heavy rains and mild temperatures shifting into 90+ degree heat and high humidity caused the pavement to weather quickly and dramatically.

City officials tell KSN about 500 feet of South Spencer just south of 1st Street is closed because of the hazard and is being fixed.

We’re told it will be opened by Wednesday morning.