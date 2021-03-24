Newton unveils design for new swimming pool

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newton City Commission received a new design rendering for the city pool that is under construction.

The project includes:

Replacement of the existing pool with a six-lane lap pool with a 12-foot deep end.

A zero-depth entry area, small lazy river, inflatables and climbing wall, spray feature, family slide and toddler slide.

Renovation of the bathhouse.

New shade structures and diving boards, chairs, lighting, fencing, etc.

Costs were refined and a new runout slide was able to be added with no additional cost. A runout slide drops the rider into a small splash area on the pool deck rather than into the pool itself. The runout slide will be taller than the existing pool slide, which will be refurbished and painted.

Last August, the commission and Newton Recreation Commission selected the design-build team of Dondlinger & Sons, Lamp Rynearson and Continental Pools for the pool project, with a maximum cost of $2.7 million. Since that time, design has progressed, demolition of the old pool and bathhouse has been ongoing, and final renderings are complete.

The project will be bonded through the Public Building Commission, which is funded jointly by the city, recreation commission and Newton School District.

The project was originally scheduled to be completed by the end of July but could be delayed due to cold weather and rain.