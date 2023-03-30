NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton school district says classes will resume on Friday. The students have had two days off from school after USD 373 experienced a “network security incident.”

“School will resume in full for all staff and students on Friday, March 31, 2023. Thank you for your patience as we continue to work through our network-security incident,” read the announcement.

According to Newton Public Schools Director of Communication Carly Stavola, the district detected the problem Tuesday. She said it was affecting certain systems within its network environment.

On Thursday, the district said it continues “to work through our network-security incident.”

Stavola said an investigation is being conducted and is in the early stages.

“During this time, there may be a disruption to certain online college resources, and we are working to mitigate any delays or interruptions,” she said on Wednesday.