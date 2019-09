Newton votes against mutli-million school bond issue

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN is your local headquarters, and Tuesday Newton residents made their decision on a multi-million dollar bond issue.

Take a look at the results below. Voters voted against the multi-million dollar bond.

The ballot asked voters if they’d like to spend $61 million dollars to update Newton High School, and whether to build a new elementary school in place of the Walton Rural Life Center. Election officials will canvass the votes next week.

Ballot Questions:

Proposition No. 1:

Shall the following be adopted?

SHALL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 373, HARVEY COUNTY, KANSAS (NEWTON), ISSUE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $61,320,000, TO PAY THE COSTS TO: (A) CONSTRUCT, EQUIP AND FURNISH ADDITIONS AND/OR MAKE RENOVATIONS AND OTHER IMPROVEMENTS FOR ENHANCED SECURITY, SAFETY WITH STORM SHELTER IMPROVEMENTS, IMPROVED HVAC (HEATING, VENTILATION AND AIR-CONDITIONING) SYSTEMS, IMPROVEMENTS TO BUILDING INTERIORS, AND ADDITIONAL EDUCATIONAL AND SUPPORT SPACES AT THE EXISTING NEWTON HIGH SCHOOL, CHISHOLM MIDDLE SCHOOL, SANTA FE 5-6 CENTER, COOPER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, SLATE CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, SOUTH BREEZE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, NORTHRIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, SUNSET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND WALTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ALL LOCATED WITHIN THE DISTRICT; (B) MAKE ALL OTHER NECESSARY FACILITY IMPROVEMENTS APPURTENANT THERETO (COLLECTIVELY “PROJECT”); AND (C) PAY THE COSTS OF ISSUANCE AND INTEREST ON SAID GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS OF THE DISTRICT DURING CONSTRUCTION OF THE PROJECT; ALL PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF K.S.A. 10-101 ET SEQ., K.S.A. 25-431 ET SEQ., K.S.A. 25 2018(F), K.S.A. 72-5457, AND K.S.A. 72-5458 ET SEQ.?​

YES = 3,359

NO = 4,040

Blank/Void = 14

Proposition No. 2:

Shall the following be adopted?

SHALL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 373, HARVEY COUNTY, KANSAS (NEWTON), ISSUE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $24,420,000, TO PAY THE COSTS TO: (A) CONSTRUCT, EQUIP AND FURNISH A NEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FOR KINDERGARTEN THROUGH GRADE 6 TO BE LOCATED SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 50 WITHIN THE DISTRICT; (B) ACQUIRE AND IMPROVE A SITE FOR THE PLANNED NEW ELEMENTARY BUILDING; (C) MAKE ALL OTHER NECESSARY FACILITY IMPROVEMENTS APPURTENANT THERETO (COLLECTIVELY “PROJECT”); AND (D) PAY THE COSTS OF ISSUANCE AND INTEREST ON SAID GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS OF THE DISTRICT DURING CONSTRUCTION OF THE PROJECT; ALL PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF K.S.A. 10-101 ET SEQ., K.S.A. 25-431 ET SEQ., K.S.A. 25 2018(F), K.S.A. 72-5457, AND K.S.A. 72-5458 ET SEQ.?

​YES = 2,388

NO = 4,986

Blank/Void = 39

