Newton will have Sunday liquor sales, just not this Sunday

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – People in Newton will have to wait a little longer before they can buy alcohol on Sundays.
In November’s election, Newton voters approved Sunday liquor sales. But, the results will not be certified until the county canvasses the votes.
City officials say the earliest possible date Sunday sales will begin is November 17.
