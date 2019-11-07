Live Now
Watch KSN News at 10

Newton will have Sunday liquor sales, just not this Sunday

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

From Pixabay

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – People in Newton will have to wait a little longer before they can buy alcohol on Sundays.

In November’s election, Newton voters approved Sunday liquor sales. But, the results will not be certified until the county canvasses the votes.

City officials say the earliest possible date Sunday sales will begin is November 17.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories