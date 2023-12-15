WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 74-year-old Newton woman is recovering following a shooting late Friday. The woman’s 70-year-old husband was arrested.

Newton police say about 1:45 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Terrace Drive. Police say a man at the house reported his wife had been shot and refused to answer any further questions.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman’s husband was booked into the Harvey County Jail and that a gun was recovered.