WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichitans traveling to Andover on Kellogg east of Kansas Highway 96 could soon see more construction.

A planned project includes reconstructing roughly 2.5 miles of East Kellogg from K-96 to just east of 159th Street. Work will consist of adding travel lanes and frontage roads, interchange improvements at K-96 and grade-separated intersections at 143rd and 159th Streets.

(Courtesy: KDOT)

On Wednesday, Sedgwick County Commissioners voted 5-0 to send Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz a letter of intent to fund a portion of the build. The county’s share would be $4.4 million used for design and construction. A formal agreement would come later.

If everything goes as planned, construction could be completed by 2025. Commissioners say it is needed for safety after the previous Kellogg expansion.

“This is a pretty big, important section of road – very, very busy. If you go out there during rush hour, it is jampacked with cars,” Commissioner Jim Howell said.

“It improved traffic up to 96 and created pretty severe traffic problems from 96 over into Andover,” Commissioner Pete Meitzner said. “It came on KDOT’s radar for us as an important problem to help solve.”

In December, KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz and Gov. Laura Kelly announced $750M in road projects, including the East Kellogg expansion.

CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE KELLOGG PROJECT

Sedgwick County $4.4M 2% City of Wichita $13.3M 6% City of Andover $2.3M 1% Butler County $0.5M 0.2% KDOT $204.4M 90.8% Total $225M 100%

