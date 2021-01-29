NFL giving 18 health care workers from University of Kansas Health System free tickets to Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The NFL has invited 18 health care workers from the University of Kansas Health System who received the coronavirus vaccine to the upcoming Super Bowl in Tampa

Each was told they’d been selected to be a guest of the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida as they go for their second straight Super Bowl win on February 7.

The workers were chosen to recognize their unwavering commitment to their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the 18 health system workers attending the game.

Rachael Liesman, PhD – Clinical Laboratory

John Sorrick, RRT – Respiratory Therapy

Sara Ladner, RN – Emergency Department

Dominic Johnson, RN- Unit 61 ICU

Shannon Schroeder, Clinic Manager, South Kansas City Medical Pavilion.

Rick Blevins, RN, Community Revenue Supervisor

Dru Coleman, RN, Medical Telemetry Dru Coleman is a nurse on Unit 62, a Medical Telemetry patient care unit, at TUKHS.

Lauren Timmons, RN, Labor and Delivery

Marissa Larson, medical lab scientist, Laboratory

Kevin Ohlandt, radiologic technologist, Radiology

Michelle Rotrock (Fessler), RRT – Respiratory Therapy

Kellie Hardy, RN, GI Endoscopy

Kelsey Belzer, RN, HaysMed COVID-19 Care Unit

Richard Frazier, Environmental Services

Cheyenne Maxwell, patient care assistant, Med Transplant ICU

Lewis Satterwhite, MD, Pulmonology.

Chris Brown, MD, Hospitalist

Ryan Jacobsen, MD, Emergency Department

Pandemic safety protocols, such as mandatory masks and social distancing requirements, will be in place.

Raymond James Stadium will be limited to 20% capacity. The league said 7,500 health care workers and an additional 14,500 fans will be allowed into the stadium