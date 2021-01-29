NFL giving 18 health care workers from University of Kansas Health System free tickets to Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The NFL has invited 18 health care workers from the University of Kansas Health System who received the coronavirus vaccine to the upcoming Super Bowl in Tampa
Each was told they’d been selected to be a guest of the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida as they go for their second straight Super Bowl win on February 7.
The workers were chosen to recognize their unwavering commitment to their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the 18 health system workers attending the game.
- Rachael Liesman, PhD – Clinical Laboratory
- John Sorrick, RRT – Respiratory Therapy
- Sara Ladner, RN – Emergency Department
- Dominic Johnson, RN- Unit 61 ICU
- Shannon Schroeder, Clinic Manager, South Kansas City Medical Pavilion.
- Rick Blevins, RN, Community Revenue Supervisor
- Dru Coleman, RN, Medical Telemetry Dru Coleman is a nurse on Unit 62, a Medical Telemetry patient care unit, at TUKHS.
- Lauren Timmons, RN, Labor and Delivery
- Marissa Larson, medical lab scientist, Laboratory
- Kevin Ohlandt, radiologic technologist, Radiology
- Michelle Rotrock (Fessler), RRT – Respiratory Therapy
- Kellie Hardy, RN, GI Endoscopy
- Kelsey Belzer, RN, HaysMed COVID-19 Care Unit
- Richard Frazier, Environmental Services
- Cheyenne Maxwell, patient care assistant, Med Transplant ICU
- Lewis Satterwhite, MD, Pulmonology.
- Chris Brown, MD, Hospitalist
- Ryan Jacobsen, MD, Emergency Department
Pandemic safety protocols, such as mandatory masks and social distancing requirements, will be in place.
Raymond James Stadium will be limited to 20% capacity. The league said 7,500 health care workers and an additional 14,500 fans will be allowed into the stadium