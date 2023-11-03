HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (KSNW) — Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research and FirePoint have opened a satellite location near an important military facility and defense contractors.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this week and the 6,000 square foot space, located in downtown Huntsville, Alabama. The new space is located close to the Redstone Arsenal U.S. Army Garrison, as well as NASA and multiple defense contractors.

In a news release, Wichita State says the location will allow NIAR and FirePoint to meet with military officials and defense contractors in a convenient location without the need to obtain individual security clearance to meet on the base. In attendance at the ribbon cutting were more than 50 military, representatives from industry, and the university, along with other dignitaries.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran gave remarks. He was joined by Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Major General Thomas W. O’Connor Jr. with the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, WSU President Rick Muma, FirePoint executive director Steve Cyrus, and John Tomblin, WSU senior vice president for Industry and Defense Programs and NIAR executive director.

“This is about a better economy for our country through the acceleration of science, technology, and research; but perhaps more importantly, it is about defending our country in a time in which our adversaries are real,” said Senator Moran. “It’s that much more rewarding to celebrate job creation and economic growth when it is built on efforts to strengthen our nation’s defense.”

“What we end up with is a product that is a center of excellence for aerospace whether it’s rockets, whether it’s airplanes, whether it’s flying machinery, whether it’s missiles,” said Battle. “We end up with a center of excellence that protects the warfighter and protects the country.”

“Wichita State’s presence in Huntsville paves the way for a new era of collaboration and innovation, forging strong connections with the defense industry and offering our students valuable experiences to shape the future of aerospace technology,” said Muma.

The center has space for 6 employees, along with a 22-seat conference room that enjoys a view of the city and an adjoining hospitality and flexible lounge space. Fire Point operates the Applied Innovations Center in Huntsville.

The goal of AIC is to connect the military with emerging technology companies that may otherwise be overlooked. The center allows for on-site prototyping and testing in a collaborative environment.