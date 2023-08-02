WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) has been awarded a five-year $100 million cooperative agreement for digital engineering and technologies to support the sustainment of legacy U.S. Air Force aircraft platforms.

The funds will initially be used to create digital engineering solutions to modify and sustain the use of the B-52 Stratofortress and the C-130 Hercules aircraft. The funding will also help complete the development of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and B-1 Lancer digital twins, which are complete 3-dimensional digital models of those aircraft.

The scans are not just of the aircraft but of every piece of the plane so that the Air Force has a complete diagram that can be used to address potential future part shortages. The Air Force can take the part design to any manufacturer to create replacements rather than rely on a single company.

Melinda Laubach-Hock, director of NIAR’s Sustainment Lab, is the principal investigator for the program.

“This contract will extend our reach in military sustainment R&D efforts, growing the Wichita workforce and providing additional applied learning opportunities for Wichita State students,” said Laubach-Hock. “It is a natural extension of our existing Digital Twin work and will expedite the DoD’s digital transformation initiative across legacy airframes, providing contemporary methods to manage sustainment and improve mission readiness rates.”

The office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Logistics, and Product Support is sponsoring the contract through the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences.