Nickerson recovering after worst flood in recent years

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The worst in decades.

Days after the rain ended residents in one Reno County town are still dealing with flooding.

The worst being on the southside and southwest part of town.

“It smells so bad like rotten sewer, rats, feces, it is just so bad,” says Tiny Senior, owner of Sunview Park.

It’s been a week since Sunview Park neighborhood was almost completely underwater.

“We are in a bad situation right now because our air conditioner is broke, so we have to have the windows open and fans on,” says Leroy Tripps. “We deal with the smell 24/7.”

“It is called Sunview Park, but right now, it is going to be Sunview swamp,” says Senior.

It is not hard to tell why.

“It is just nasty,” says Senior.

“Nasty ain’t the word for it,” says Tripps.

Nasty, is what Leroy Tripps expects when he finally gets to lift up the skirts from underneath his trailer to let it dry out to avoid black mold.

“We do not know exactly how much damage is underneath there until it drys out enough to get underneath,” says Tripps.

For Senior this washout has been a smelly setback.

“When the sun has been hitting it, it gets worse,” says Senior.

Outside of her neighborhood things do get worse. There are some homes almost overtaken by water and roads covered completely with it, leaving no clear end, or smell, in sight.

“It is going to take us a long time for us to recover from this,” says Tripps.

“Hopefully soon, but you never know because we did not expect this kind of flooding,” Senior says.

Firefighters say the inflow of water is still coming into town. They say once that stops there may be more people who come home to discover standing water or water damage.