WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Nigerian Association of Wichita held its 26th celebratory cultural event Saturday.

They had to miss the past three years due to COVID-19.

The goal of the event was to raise money for charities and their very own scholarship fund for younger members of their community.

The Nigerian Association of Wichita says they want to bring their culture to people who may not get to experience it.

“Not everybody has money or time to travel to Africa. We bring those cultures here for the locals to come and see what it is all about,” said the President of the Nigerian Womens’ Association of Wichita, Jane Ekweariri.

The group says their job is to go and help where they are needed.