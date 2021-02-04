Nine people vie for Clendenin’s former job

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has released the names of the people who want to be the next District 3 city council member.

The District 3 seat has been vacant since Dec. 31, when James Clendenin resigned. Clendenin has been under fire for his alleged involvement in a political attack ad against Mayor Brandon Whipple while Whipple was running for Wichita mayor.

Today, the City of Wichita announced there are nine candidates who got enough petition signatures to move on to the interview process:

Nicholas Blasi

Jason Carmichael

Jared Curello

Mary Dean

Michael Hoheisel

Cindy Miles

Virgil H. Miller Jr.

Joseph Shepard

George Theoharis

The District 3 Advisory Board will interview the candidates for the interim position at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at City Hall.

You can watch the meeting on the City of Wichita YouTube page. You can also send feedback to City Council by email or phone. City Council contact information can be found at wichita.gov/council.

After the interviews, the advisory board will narrow the list to five candidates for City Council members to consider at the March 2 council meeting.

The candidate the Council chooses will be sworn in on March 9 and will serve until after the Nov. 2 election when the seat will be filled for a full 4-year term.