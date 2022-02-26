WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ochai Agbaji scores 27 points, but it’s not enough to sweep the reigning champs in Waco, Texas as No. 10 Baylor overcomes a slow start to beat No. 5 Kansas 80-70 on Saturday night.

The Bears (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) hit zero of their eight three-point attempts in the first half, but managed to get within one at halftime. Baylor then took the lead in the opening minute of the second half with a Kendall Brown dunk. Their largest lead came with three minutes and 11 seconds to play; Matthew Mayers knocked down a three to give Baylor a 71-65 lead.

The Jayhawks (23-5, 12-3) were outscored 49-38 in the second half, despite Ochai Agbaji’s 18 second half points. Christian Braun finished with 17 points, David McCormack with 10.

Baylor puts an end to Kansas’ four-game winning streak and a chance to claim another Big 12 title. They still have three games left, two against TCU and one against No. 20 Texas.

Baylor began the day tied with No. 9 Texas Tech for second place in the Big 12, but the Red Raiders, who swept Baylor and split with Kansas, lost 69-66 at TCU earlier Saturday.

The Jayhawks will hit the road to Fort Worth to face the Horned Frogs on Tuesday, March 1st.