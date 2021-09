Kansas State tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – No. 25 Kansas State and Oklahoma State are hoping to follow up unbeaten non-conference records with a win in their Big 12 opener, with each team looking to overcome injuries at significant positions.

Will Howard is scheduled to start for injured Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson again.

Oklahoma State was without three of its top four receivers last week.