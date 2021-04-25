No appointment? No problem, Wichita vaccination site accepting walk-ins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Starting tomorrow you can walk right into the old Wichita library and get vaccinated for the coronavirus. The vaccination site at the old Wichita library has enough vaccines to go around. But not enough people coming to get them!

The county’s health director says 37% of people are vaccinated. We would be thrilled if our numbers increased because of walk-ins. All you have to bring is bring an identification card and wait in line. And if you need a translator help is on deck.



“Well, we have enough vaccines currently, so before the goal was to have as many appointments as we had vaccines, so we needed to someone control the flow coming in. And now we have plenty of vaccines,” said Sedgwick County Health Director, Adrienne Byrne.

Appointments are still required for people using the drive-thru clinic at the Wichita transit operations center.