DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — No charges have been filed in the fiery crash at a Derby QuikTrip that killed a 3-year-old girl and injured her mom back in April.

According to Derby Police Chief Robert Lee, the case was presented to the District Attorney. It was determined that a medical event caused the crash and that no charges would be filed in the case.

It was Monday, April 24, that police say a vehicle on Meadowlark left the street and went into the QuikTrip parking lot, striking a car that was being filled with gas. The gas pump was knocked over, causing a significant explosion.

Three-year-old Harper Ivy was in the car that was being filled with gas. She died from her injuries. Her mother, 31-year-old Stephanie Corey, was severely injured and was hospitalized.

The driver of the vehicle, a 61-year-old man from Derby, survived the crash.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Ivy family. It has raised just over $90,000 so far, with a goal of $100,000.