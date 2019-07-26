No charges in death of 3-month-old child found in vehicle

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – No charges. That was the call after a lengthy investigation into the death of a Rose Hill infant left in a vehicle.

Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet says detectives were unable to prove that the 3-month-old baby’s mother was reckless or that she killed the child on purpose.

Herzet says the woman returned from a baby shower on June 8 and forgot to take her child into the house with her.

He says she fell asleep, and when she woke up, she ran to the car and called 911, but it was too late. Herzet says although it’s difficult to understand, this happens across the country.

“Our conversation with our county attorney, and our detectives and myself, there will be no charges filed on this case,” said Sheriff Kelly Herzet, Butler County. “A very good family, and it’s just a tragedy that this had to occur, and they had to lose a child.”

Herzet says the mother had no alcohol or drugs in her system at the time, and the child’s autopsy ruled the manner of death as an accident. Due to the fact that there are no charges, the family’s identity will not be released.