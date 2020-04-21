No charges to be filed in fatal officer-involved shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – District Attorney Marc Bennett has decided not to file charges against the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Geoffrey Morris last year.

The incident occurred on January 10, 2019 at 905 N. Main, in Wichita, when officers tried to arrest Morris on warrants for aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, theft and traffic charges. Police say they knew him to be armed and dangerous.

Aerial of 905 N. Main following shooting. (Photo in District Attorney’s Office report)

The officers also knew that Morris’ girlfriend had a meeting with her probation officer at the Sedgwick County Community Corrections Office, 905 N. Main.

When Morris parked his vehicle outside the probation office and his girlfriend went inside, two Wichita Police officers parked south and west of the stall Morris had parked in.

According to the district attorney’s report, the officers drew their handguns and ordered him to get out of the vehicle.

A third officer with state parole parked his vehicle behind Morris’ car to block an escape to the north.

Police said Morris reversed his vehicle, rammed an officer’s vehicle and then pulled forward turning toward the officer on the driver’s side of the vehicle, almost striking him. The officers fired multiple shots toward Morris.

Morris was hit three times, once in the head, once in the right shoulder, and a graze wound to the left shoulder. The car kept rolling, traveling south and east across Main Street before it came to a stop. The officers say Morris had a gun in a shoulder holster.

Police say this handgun was removed from Geoffrey Morris’ shoulder holster. (Photo included in District Attorney’s Office report)

He was taken to the hospital where he died two days later.

The two officers who shot at Morris both said they thought he was going to run over one or both of them.

The district attorney says that under Kansas law, a person may employ deadly force when the person reasonably believes that deadly force is necessary to prevent imminent risk of great bodily harm to another.

“The actions of Mr. Morris constituted what Officer 1 and Officer 3 each believed to be a threat of force, likely to cause great bodily harm or death to both officers,” said Bennett in his report.

Under these circumstances, the officers are immune from prosecution under Kansas law.

