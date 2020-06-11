‘No easy way to cut $11M”: Wichita mayor discusses budget deficit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said the City of Wichita is going to have to make some tough decisions about what to cut in the city budget.

“Our projections have shown that we need to cut about $11 million from our budget right now, for the rest of the year, and then possibly up to $16 million next year,” he said during his weekly briefing Thursday morning.

Whipple said the deficit is because of tax revenues and other areas falling short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With a budget our size and a city our size, cutting $11 million can’t really be done without feeling it,” he said.

City leaders have been discussing where the cuts can be made. Whipple suggested citizens can watch the City of Wichita YouTube channel for various videos on the budget talks.

He said they have been dividing possible cuts into tiers. Some tiers won’t be that painful for the city, but the more serious tiers could be very difficult for the city.

The City of Wichita will soon invite the public to use an online budget simulator to submit ideas for balancing the budget.

“We do have a deficit,” he said. “It is going to be some types of tough decisions going forward, but we are obligated to balance our budget and to be responsible and we intend to do that.”

The budget discussion starts about 14 minutes into his briefing.

Instead of Whipple holding his briefing at City Hall, he held it at the Wichita Art Museum which is reopening soon after being closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wichita Art Museum is reopening to the general public Tuesday, June 23. Museum members can start visiting Tuesday, June 16. Facial coverings are required.

LATEST STORIES: