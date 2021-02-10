Virulent strain contained to Fort Hays student, so far

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A virulent strain of the coronavirus that first appeared in Kansas in a Fort Hays State University athlete hasn’t spread widely among the student’s friends.

Dr. Lee Norman, head of the state health department, said Tuesday that officials sent a mobile lab to Hays after the variant that is wreaking havoc in the United Kingdom was detected last week during routine testing of athletes at the school.

But he said only one of the 200 contacts or potential contacts of the student-athlete who were tested were positive for COVID-19. Officials are trying to determine now whether that person has the same strain as the student-athlete.

The results are expected later this week.