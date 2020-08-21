No extracurricular activities for USD 259 have many concerned

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Concerns come about the upcoming school year after in-person activities have been cancelled.

“I’m sad, for the kids, I am really really sad,” said Trish Saunders.

Parent Trish Saunders said her son uses sports as a way to de-stress and said she’s seen it help other kids stay out of trouble.

“They just need something to do throughout the day instead of being at home, getting into trouble in the streets,” said Saunders.

East High head football coach said he worried as well.

“We’re in the time of the unknown, we don’t know what’s going to happen to these kids, school,” said coach Ene Akpan.

Coach Akpan said he sees a lot of his athletes stay in school because of the extra-curriculars and he said it helps them focus on education.

“We’ve got to have something for these kids to do, something to motivate these kids and right now we don’t have that,” said Akpan.

Counselor Brittany Karibo said while having no activities is a concern, she is worried about mental health.

“The outlet that it give kids to get out and to be able to have the support of teams and physical activity is so important for mental health,” said Karibo.

Karibo said it won’t be easy for parents who work full time, but that parents will need to find a way to build structure and keep the kid active.

