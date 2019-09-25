‘No, go, tell’: Wichita organization teaches kids to notice signs of sexual abuse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sexual abuse. It is a difficult topic for many parents to discuss with their children. That’s why Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center is working with kids as young as three years old on how to notice signs and protect themselves.

“No, go, tell,” these are the words the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center are wanting kids to remember.

On Wednesday, WASAC educators were at the Evergreen Library reading to kids. With the help of a book, they were teaching kids the different types of touching and what is and is not appropriate.

They also went over plans on what to do if something ever happens to them, like saying no, getting away from that person and talking to an adult they trust.

Educators say this conversation is crucial to have with kids. Which is why their program is traveling to schools, libraries and day cares.

“Parents are really happy to have a way to talk to their kids about it. To have someone to make it not as scary to talk about and having the language they need to have in order to have the conversations,” said Cammie Goen, WASAC Community Education Advocate.

If you are a parent and wondering how to have this talk with your child, WASAC recommends using books from your local library or even reaching out to them for resources at (316) 263-0185.

