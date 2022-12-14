WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department responded to a two alarm house fire Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of W. University St.

Officials report that they were dispatched to a reported house fire at 5:31 a.m. Wednesday. Crews reported arriving at a two-and-half-story home with heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Crews found smoke throughout the home, and the fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire due to the size of the home and the possibility of people being trapped inside.

“The incident was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire early on, based upon the structure and likelihood of persons trapped. Multiple hazards confronted firefighters, including excessive storage, several holes on floor 3, and numerous void spaces hiding fire,” said the Wichita Fire Department in a Facebook post.

The fire began on the second floor of a two-story house and then spread to the attic.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.