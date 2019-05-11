No one believed to still be missing after water rescue

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say no one is believed to still be missing after three people were rescued from a flooded vehicle in east-central Kansas.

Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says the three people who were rescued early Saturday told deputies that there were initially five people in the car. They said two of them left to get gas for the stalled vehicle because they thought it was out of fuel. They never returned, and the three who were rescued after the car floated into a ditch didn’t know their full names.

Koelsch says the area was searched, and no one else was found.

Authorities also arrested a man on a bicycle who ignored officers’ commands to stay put and attempted to go into the water to rescue the stranded motorists.



