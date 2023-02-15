WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Students at Wichita West High School are spending their lunch hours off campus, but it’s not to skip school.

The teens are visiting eight local elementary schools to spend lunchtime with kids from kindergarten through fifth grade. It is all to celebrate No One Eats Alone Day.

While the holiday is recognized on Feb. 17, the high schoolers are getting a head start on festivities. Their goal is to spread kindness and teach the kids unity.

Many of the teens say they feel like they’re making lasting impacts on the youth.

“I’m going to remember this as when I used to be a kid as when I went to come here in elementary,” said Isrel Cervantes

“It’s definitely making a lasting impact on us because it reminds us of like us or a sibling, and it’s very good for us to make connections with the younger generations after us,” said Chloe Ashley.

They also let the kids chat about their favorite hobbies and classes.

“Kids are very energetic, and they love to talk. They’ll talk your ear off. And that’s why we’re here. To have fun with them,” added Cervantes.

On Wednesday, high schoolers dispersed between four schools: Woodman, Gardiner, Washington, and Horace Mann.

The biggest takeaway for high schooler Anival Ramos is “Just interacting with the kids. They’re really excited.”

Thursday’s plan is to visit Lawrence, Harry Street, Franklin, and Stanley.