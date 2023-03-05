WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — No one was injured in a south Wichita house fire late Sunday morning.

The Sedgwick County Fire Department received the report of a house fire in the 5900 block of S. Jones Ave around 11:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, flames were coming from the single-wide trailer home.

“Crews arrived to find a wind-driven fire, heavy fire on the south end of the structure.” Sedgwick County Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremy Whitney said. “Crews were able to make a quick knockdown and get a search of the structure to make sure nobody was inside.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“Still under investigation at this point, possibly electrical,” Whitney said.

The Wichita Fire Department assisted to get the fire put out.