No prison time for Valley Center man after crash that killed off-duty police officer and son

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has sentenced a Valley Center man to probation in a crash that killed an off-duty police officer and the officer’s son in April of 2018.

Officer Stacy Woodson, Wichita Police Department (KSN Photo)

In September, James Dalrymple pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence.

The crash happened at 21st St. N. and 167th St. W. Stacy Woodson, an off-duty Wichita police officer, was driving a motorcycle. His 10-year-old son, Braeden, was a passenger. Dalrymple was driving a truck that pulled onto 21st and crashed into them. Stacy Woodson died on the scene. His son died later at the hospital.

Before the sentencing, Dalrymple made a statement in court.

“Not a day that goes by that I don’t relive the accident,” he told the judge.

Judge Jeff Syrios, 18th Judicial District, said he received three letters on behalf of Dalrymple. The letters were not read in court.

On count one, Syrios sentenced Dalrymple to 69 months in prison, 36 months probation plus community service and restitution. On count two, he sentenced Dalrymple to 43 months with the sentences to be served consecutively.

The judge then departed from prison time and sentenced him to 36 months probation only. Syrios said he based this on the extraordinary forgiveness and compassion of the Woodson family. He said both parties and families have worked extensively together to come up with this agreement.

If Dalrymple violates probation, he would then have to serve the prison sentence.