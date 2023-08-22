WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A phrase that will impact your property taxes was a large focus of Tuesday’s Wichita City Council meeting. It is revenue neutral rate. Council members had to decide whether to exceed the RNR before voting on a new budget.

Revenue neutral rate

City Treasurer Mark Manning told the City Council that if the City levies even a dollar more in taxes than the previous year, it is exceeding the revenue neutral rate.

He said RNR is state law. All jurisdictions that have property tax — cities, counties, school districts — must have a public hearing before exceeding the RNR.

Even if the mill levy does not increase, most people are still paying higher taxes because 80% of Sedgwick County homeowners saw their property valuation increase.

Manning used the graphic below to explain that the mill levy would have to decrease in order not to bring in extra property tax money. The City’s mill levy has remained flat for 29 years.

Year Mill levy rate Taxes levied 2023 Adopted 32.762 $139,120,378 2024 Revenue Neutral Rate 30.038 $139,120,378 2024 Proposed 32.762 $151,736,955

During Tuesday’s public hearing, several citizens complained to the Council about their higher property taxes.

“There’s nothing we can do when the county government increases appraisals,” Mayor Brandon Whipple said.

He said 70% of the City’s budget goes toward public safety. Police, fire, and public works have to reach farther as more homes are built.

“If you have new houses that are coming online, we have to get police and fire to those houses and, say, developments out west,” Whipple said. “When they start paying property taxes, that technically adds more of those property taxes to our budget. We turn around and can pay for public safety.”

Exceeding the RNR

Council Member Bryan Frye said he did not want the City to exceed the RNR.

“I don’t believe that we’re seeing true property growth at the rate that matches the revenue neutral rate,” he said. “I just struggle with … to have a projected 2023 surplus and not giving it back to the taxpayers right now when they need it the most.”

Frye pointed out that staying revenue neutral would cost the City $12.6 million, which he says is the amount of the City’s 2023 surplus.

“I think it’s irresponsible for the staff, for the City to hold onto a surplus and not give it back to the taxpayers when they need it,” he said.

Frye made a motion to reduce the mill levy rate, and Council Member Becky Tuttle seconded it.

But the mayor then made a substitute motion to exceed the RNR. Vice Mayor Mike Hoheisel seconded it. The mayor then called for a vote on his substitute motion. It passed four to three. Frye, Tuttle, and Council Member Jeff Blubaugh voted against it.

The budget and capital improvement

After that vote, the Council took up the 2024 annual operating budget and the 2024-2033 capital improvement program.

The City says some of the highlights include:

Funding for enhancements to police body cameras

EMT certification for all Fire recruits

$53 million for upkeep of City facilities

$145 million for street maintenance over the next 10 years

$35 million to pave dirt streets

Extending library hours at Angelou and Walters

Cultural facility improvements at Cowtown, the Mid-America All-Indian Museum, CityArts and Century II

Before the Council voted, Council Member Brandon Johnson said he supports the budget.

“It allows us to catch up on quality-of-life opportunities,” he said. “And being that it’s 70% salaries, three-quarters of the budget is things that governments should do anyway, and with the additional costs that we are facing, I think it gives us a few steps forward to the government that Wichitans deserve.”

Frye agreed that there are a lot of positives in the budget adding to public safety. But he said the City needs to address some long-term shortfalls now rather than later.

“We’re robbing Peter to pay Paul right now, and we’re waiting to address the core challenge of ’25, ’26, and ’27 then instead of now and we need to start addressing those expenses,” he said.

The Council voted four to three in favor of the bulk of the budget and the capital improvement program. Again, Frye, Tuttle and Blubaugh were the three no votes.

A separate item passed six to one.

Property tax relief, Cowtown, and water bottles

The approved budget and capital improvement program include three items that were added last week: