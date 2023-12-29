WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A couple approaching their 60th wedding anniversary is asking Wichita for help to find their wedding ring. They say they lost it in the parking lot of Towne West Square Mall on Wednesday.

Joy Trotnic holds up a photo of her missing ring for KSN on Dec. 29, 2023 (KSN Photo)

A Facebook post from the couple’s daughter pleading for help on social media has been shared over 18,000 times:

Wichita Kansas —–Yesterday my parents were at Towne West. My mother lost her wedding ring. Due to the cold weather it must have fallen off her hand. If anyone was there or knows of anyone that was there and found a ring like this please contact me. It isn’t a money issue, it is a marriage bonded with a ring that means more than anything. No questions asked. My parents have been married for 60 years. I am hoping that you can share this so we can get the ring back for my parents. They were parked at the entrance where Helzbergs is located. They parked in handicap parking. Kimberly Trotnic Boles

The couple hopes their tragic Christmas shopping trip will turn into a New Year miracle.

“I’ve been wanting a new pair of earrings,” said Joy Trotnic.

A trip to the jewelry store started the search for Joy and Ronald Trotnic.

Joy and Ronald Trotnic on Dec. 29, 2023 (KSN Photo)

“As soon as we got out of the car at the restaurant, I said, my ring is missing,” said Joy.

The custom rings were given as a gift from Ronald for their 45th wedding anniversary.

“The first rings I gave her weren’t all that expensive. Wanted something with a diamond and ruby because July is a ruby month,” said Ronald.

They retraced their steps.

“I looked in all my coat pockets,” said Joy.

Scoured familiar spots.

“He tore the car apart again,” said Joy.

And emptied out spaces.

“Cleaned out my purse, no ring,” said Joy.

The couple is holding out hope that one day they’ll see the ruby ring again.

“It’s very sad. I was a little tearful over it,” said Joy.

Towne West Square Mall is located at 4600 W. Kellogg Dr. The entrance to Helzberg Diamonds is located on the south side of the mall.