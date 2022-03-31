MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Thursday that a Manhattan man who operated a concrete company has been banned from doing business in Kansas.

Douglas L. Bell III violated a 2021 consent judgment, according to the attorney general’s office. The judgment indicated Bell violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act with his business, Custom Concrete Contractors LLC. The court said he failed to honor a two-year warranty on the installation of an entrance and driveway for a customer and did not perform work on a project after receiving payment.

A Shawnee County District Court judge ruled on March 30 that Bell was in contempt of court for failing to pay $13,606.55 in restitution to two of his customers in Shawnee County. Bell was further fined $40,000 in penalties on March 30 and ordered to pay the costs of the attorney general’s investigation.

For more information on consumer fraud from the AG’s office, go here. Copies of the 2021 consent judgment and the contempt order are available here.