WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A water main break in the 800 block of Osage Street has forced a Wichita school to cancel classes for the day.

Workers discuss a water main break in the 800 block of S. Osage in Wichita, Mar. 4, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Wichita West High School posted a message to its Facebook page around 8:30 a.m. announcing that it had to cancel school and would not have water all day.

Parents and students got this message:

“Good morning, West parents and students,

We will have NO SCHOOL TODAY due to a city water main break in our neighborhood that has left us without water. We also have difficulties entering the parking lots due to inability to safely get to the school. We have a place for students who have already arrived to wait for parents to pick them up. We are making a plan for bus riders to get a ride home. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Thank you for your continued support of West High.”