NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — There will be no school on Wednesday, March 29, for Newton Public Schools due to what the district is saying is a “network security incident.”

According to Newton Public Schools Director of Communication Carly Stavola, the Newton School District detected a network security incident Tuesday that is affecting certain systems within its network environment.

“We immediately shut down affected systems and secured the network, and have engaged third-party forensic specialists to investigate the extent of the activity. Law enforcement has also been notified,” Stavola said.

An investigation is being conducted and is in its early stages.

“During this time, there may be a disruption to certain online college resources, and we are working to mitigate any delays or interruptions,” Stavola said.

Newton Public Schools says they appreciate your understanding as they work to recover from this incident.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.