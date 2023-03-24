WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Detention Facility is going through a computer upgrade for the next several days. While it is happening, no visitors will be allowed.

The computer software upgrade is expected to last through Sunday, meaning the first time visits would be allowed is Monday, March 27.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the upgrade is the culmination of an almost three-year project and will help modernize detention operations.

This weekend, the following services are unavailable:

Family visits

Professional visits

Commissary

Other unforeseen delays could happen.

However, inmates can still be admitted and released during the software update. But, the process may take longer than usual.