NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Newton Public Schools announced Friday that “it appears no staff nor student data was compromised” in this week’s computer problem.

The district closed school on Wednesday and Thursday for a “network security incident.”

According to NPS Director of Communication Carly Stavola, the district detected a network security incident Tuesday that affected certain systems within its network environment.

“We immediately shut down affected systems and secured the network, and have engaged third-party forensic specialists to investigate the extent of the activity. Law enforcement has also been notified,” Stavola said.

On Friday, she said the case is still under investigation.

Newton schools reopened Friday.