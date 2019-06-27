‘No such thing as a routine traffic stop’: Sedg. Co. Deputy gives behind-the-scenes look

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – What seems like a routine traffic stop to us, could mean life or death for officers.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office makes about 71 traffic stops a day.

Even though that sounds pretty routine, they say there is nothing routine about it.

Each day is a new adventure for Sedgwick County Patrol Deputy Chris Hehemann .

“You got your license and insurance on you?” he said to a woman he pulled over during a ride along with KSN’s Tiffany Lane.

The driver was pulled over for not staying in her lane.

“Stay in the vehicle, alright?” he told her as he returned to the car to run her information.

The driver was cooperative, and the infraction was minor, but Deputy Hehemann still approached with caution.

“I just look at the driver, or the occupants of the vehicle and make sure they’re not doing anything that they shouldn’t be,” he said. “I look for any weapons in plain view.”

He gave her a warning returned back on patrol, until the next stop.

“I stopped you because the tag doesn’t belong on this vehicle,” Deputy Hehemann said to the man he pulled over.

After some checking, Deputy Hehemann discovered the driver had a warrant.

“Kind of makes you more aware,” he said. “He’s nervous. He’s cooperative 100 percent.”

It is not just people that make traffic stops unpredictable. Every year, officers are hit by cars during stops.

Deputy Hehemann says regardless of the dangers, the goal is always the same.

“Our goal definitely every night is to go home back to our family and everything,” he said. “But, also make sure all the citizens of Sedgwick County are safe too.”

Eleven law enforcement officers around the country have died this year after being hit by cars during traffic stops.