No time for the library? Wichita offers online options

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Library is making it easier for people to enjoy what the library has to offer, even if people don’t have time to visit in person.

The library has a way for people to sign up for an instant digital card. The card will let you read e-books and listen to audiobooks.

It’s all available through the Wichita Public Library’s reading app, Libby. Residents who do not currently have a library card can instantly sign up for an instant digital card on the Libby app in just 30 seconds. After signing up with their cell phone number, customers will have access to a digital collection of reading materials.

Residents may download the Libby app, or access it on their desktop. They will select “Sign up for an Instant Digital Card,” and then input their mobile phone number. A one-time verification code will be sent to their mobile phone, and they will input that code into Libby for access.

“We are excited for this service because it gives residents another way to access some of the Library’s collection, this time without having to come to a physical location,” said Wichita Public Library Collection Development Manager Sarah Kittrell in a news release.

Libby is compatible with all major computers and devices. Through Libby, all titles automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees.

The instant digital card is not a Wichita Public Library card. If residents wish to register for a Wichita Public Library card, they should stop by any of the seven library locations.

Learn more by visiting wichitalibrary.org.