WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society, located at 3313 N Hillside St, is hosting a trick-or-treating “Howl-o-ween” event from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.
The Kansas Humane Society is inviting trick-or-treaters to dress up in their Halloween costumes to grab some candy in their lobby.
While trick-or-treating, guests are invited to look at adoptable cats and dogs, as well as small animals.
The event is open and free to the public.
The Kansas Humane Society is also hosting a Scholastic Book Fair on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1 to 5 p.m.
