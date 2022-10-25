A dog dressed as a Halloween ghost. A golden retriever sits in an autumn park with orange pumpkins and a bucket of candy.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society, located at 3313 N Hillside St, is hosting a trick-or-treating “Howl-o-ween” event from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

No tricks – just treats! Kansas Humane Society

The Kansas Humane Society is inviting trick-or-treaters to dress up in their Halloween costumes to grab some candy in their lobby.

While trick-or-treating, guests are invited to look at adoptable cats and dogs, as well as small animals.

The event is open and free to the public.

The Kansas Humane Society is also hosting a Scholastic Book Fair on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1 to 5 p.m.