WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The days of waiting in line to renew your drivers license or vehicle tags in Harvey County are now over, thanks to a new website.

The Harvey County Government Facebook page made a post, saying it is debuting a new scheduling app, called No Wait Inside, for all of its core services. These services include:

Driver’s license renewals

Vehicle tag renewals

Property tax transactions

The app allows customers to sign up for a day and time for an appointment. After completing the signup process, customers can receive updates as their selected time nears.

Appointments aren’t required, though. Walk-in services are still available.

Additionally, the Facebook post reads, the driver’s license office will resume its regular business hours, beginning on Feb. 27. It was recently operating under a limited schedule due to staff training.

To schedule an appointment, you can visit the No Wait Inside website by clicking here.