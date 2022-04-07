WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Open Streets ICT will host an event in the Nomar District on May 1 from noon to 4 p.m. It will be similar to the event in downtown Wichita which was held back in September.

The event was canceled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Open Streets ICT held the first Nomar event in 2019.

“We had a great turnout that first year. There were more than 10,000 people that attended that first year,” said Matt Thibault, Kansas Business Group on Health. “We’re expecting it to be bigger and better than before.”

Thibault said the reason for the event is to provide people with physical activity and community building.

“This illuminates one of the big reasons for this event which is to bring attention and recognition to the people, the businesses, and the culture that is so abundant in the north end,” added Thibault.

During the event, 21st Street will be closed from Broadway west to Woodland Park. It will allow people to walk, bicycle, rollerblade, or skateboard through the area. In addition, the event will feature music, performers, food and other vendors.

Several Wichita businesses stepped up to sponsor the event.