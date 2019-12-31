Non-emergency line available in Sedgwick County on New Year’s Eve

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County says the non-emergency line will be available for the New Year’s holiday.

The non-emergency phone line, 316-290-1011, will be available during the following hours: 9 p.m. Dec. 31, to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.

Emergency services are available by dialing or texting 911.

The non-emergency line functions as an alternative to 911 and is meant to receive calls for non-emergency nuisances that do not pose a threat to life or property; examples include complaints pertaining to parties, excessive noise, or fireworks.

The non-emergency line was established to prevent an influx of nuisance calls that can block emergency calls from reaching a call taker; the non-emergency line is activated during times of historically high call volumes and as otherwise needed.

If someone calls 911 with a non-emergency, they will be transferred to the non-emergency line.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories