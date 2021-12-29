Non-emergency line will go live New Year’s Eve

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 911 non-emergency line will go live this Friday, Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The line is for complaints of loud parties, fireworks, excessive noise, etc.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications staff the emergency line. The number is 316-290-1011.

The non-emergency line was established to prevent an influx of nuisance calls that can block emergency calls from reaching a call taker; the non-emergency line is activated during times of historically high call volumes and as otherwise needed. If someone calls 9-1-1 with a non-emergency, they will be transferred to the non-emergency line.