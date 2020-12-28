Non-emergency line will go live New Year’s Eve

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said a 911 non-emergency line will go live this Thursday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The line is for complaints such as loud parties, fireworks, excessive noise, etc.

The emergency line is staffed by Sedgwick County Emergency Communications. The number is (316) 290-1011.